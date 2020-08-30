Melissa Stout Dodd Melissa Stout Dodd, 65, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at her home. She was born October 15, 1954, in Clarksburg, WV to the late Abner and Sue Stout. Melissa is survived by her son G. W. Dodd of Clarksburg; her daughter Abby Dodd Davis and her husband Samuel Davis of Bridgeport; and her three grandchildren Abigail Davis, Ava Davis and Ashton Davis. Melissa is also survived by her brother Steve Stout and his wife Darletta of Bridgeport; brother John Stout of Virginia Beach, VA; along with her nieces Natalie Wandelt, Emilee Yurish and nephews Stephen Stout, Jonathan Stout, Nathan Stout and Joseph Stout. Melissa was a lifelong resident of Bridgeport and grew up on the Stout family farm. She was a 1972 graduate of Bridgeport Senior High School and a 1977 graduate of WVU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education. Melissa taught in the Harrison County school system for over 20 years. Most of her professional career was spent at Nutter Fort Elementary. She ended her teaching career at Simpson Elementary and was a volunteer at UHC for several years. She was a proud mother and grandmother who cherished her endearing role as “Nanny” to her grandchildren. Although she battled illness most of her life, Melissa prided herself on appearance and taste in clothing. She will always be remembered for her quick wit and dry sense of humor. She was an avid fan of classic black and white movies. She was a skilled artist and enjoyed canvas painting. Throughout her adult life she has been a member of Bridgeport United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider donations to the Chron’s & Colitis Foundation: www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org. A private service for Melissa will be celebrated at a later date. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV 26330.

