Preston County PSD #1 plant malfunction sends manganese into water system

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston County PSD #1 staff announced a plant malfunction sent manganese into the water system.

In a statement published to Facebook Sunday, staff say the malfunction and heavy rain over the weekend have caused the issue. They say they are enacting a 24-hour continuous flushing campaign until the issue is resolved.

Staff say this campaign will resolve the issue quicker, but warn they are unable to estimate the exact location of discolored water.

If you are a customer and experience discolored water, PSD staff urge you to call the plant at (304) 864-3832 and they warn not to use your hot water.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.