Sunday Evening Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Fall-like weather will continue into Sunday afternoon/evening as we will remain dry. But by the time you wake up for work on Monday our rain chances will be increasing...Make sure to grab that umbrella. The rain will linger around as hit and miss showers for the middle of the week with cooler and fall like temperatures returning by the weekend.

Sunday- Finally cool and dry air makes its way to our area. Plenty of sunshine and some clouds. High: 80

Monday- Showers and storms are back with another system from the west. High: 76

Tuesday- Windy conditions will be favorable as another system approaches. High: 84

Wednesday- Showers, and storms are back after a short break. High: 84

Thursday- Windy conditions start to ramp up with some stronger storms. High: 84

Friday- A high-pressure system starts to move into our area bringing dry conditions. High: 82

