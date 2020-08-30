WVU Football Aiming to Make QB Decision This Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU head coach Neal Brown believes he is close to naming his starting quarterback.

Brown said to the media Saturday he is aiming to make a decision this week. Redshirt-junior Jarret Doege and redshirt-senior Austin Kendall are the frontrunners to earn the nod.

Doege started three games and played in the final four contests of the 2019 season, leading the Mountaineers to two victories. He completed 79 of 120 passes for 818 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.

Kendall made nine starts and guided WVU to three wins. He completed 187 of 304 passes, totaling 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.