WVU’s Stills Remaining Levelheaded Amidst Preseason Hype

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior alum and WVU senior defensive lineman Darius Stills has been the talk of the town and of the nation.

Stills has racked up numerous accolades this preseason including the Big 12′s Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, Third Team All-American by Phil Steele and Athlon Sports in addition to being named to the Outland Trophy, Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award watch lists.

In 2019, he was named All-Big 12 First Team after leading WVU with 14.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. However, after all the hype, Stills says he’s remaining levelheaded and has more to prove.

