5th Quarter Preview: Gilmer County

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Gilmer County has stagnated over the recent years winning three games in each of the past three seasons. But head coach Thomas Cogar and his Titans believe their experience will help them take steps in the right direction.

In 2019, the Titans went 3-7 and missed the playoffs for the third-consecutive year. That was due, in part, to having just 18 players on the roster.

This year, GCHS has a roster total of 22, 10 of which are juniors and one senior. Back under center is junior Ean Hamrick who has added 10 pounds, two inches and 15 yards onto his deep ball. Also returning is junior wide receiver Avery Chapman and lone senior Kyle Moss will man the backfield once again.

