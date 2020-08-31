Advertisement

5th Quarter Preview: Hundred

2019: 2-8 overall, missed Class A playoffs
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:14 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNDRED, W.Va (WDTV) - 2019 was an historic season for Hundred football.

The Hornets won two games, their most victories in a single year since 2010. But now head coach D.J. Byrd and his squad are hungry for more.

Byrd enters year two at the helm and has helped increase his team’s roster size to 30. The Hornets have nine seniors and return 12 starters.

Sophomore Everett Johnson will get the nod under center in just his second year ever playing football. He’ll have an experienced line in front of him led by senior David Derby.

