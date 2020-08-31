5th Quarter Preview: Preston

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston is coming off an historic 2019 campaign which ended a 10-year playoff drought.

Last year, the Knights went 4-7 overall and reached the Class AAA playoffs as a number 16 seed before falling in the first round to eventual state champion Martinsburg. However, PHS is ready to build off that momentum.

Head coach Jonathan Tennant has added 13 players from 2019 to increase his team’s roster size to 50. The Knights return 15 starters and 13 seniors.

Junior Trevor Thomas gets the nod under center once again. Senior running back Jeffrey Townsend and senior wide receiver Zach Riffle return as well.

