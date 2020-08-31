Advertisement

5th Quarter Preview: Preston

2019: 4-7 overall, reached Class AAA playoffs first round
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston is coming off an historic 2019 campaign which ended a 10-year playoff drought.

Last year, the Knights went 4-7 overall and reached the Class AAA playoffs as a number 16 seed before falling in the first round to eventual state champion Martinsburg. However, PHS is ready to build off that momentum.

Head coach Jonathan Tennant has added 13 players from 2019 to increase his team’s roster size to 50. The Knights return 15 starters and 13 seniors.

Junior Trevor Thomas gets the nod under center once again. Senior running back Jeffrey Townsend and senior wide receiver Zach Riffle return as well.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Gilmer County

Updated: 2 hours ago
2019: 3-7 overall, missed Class A playoffs

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Hundred

Updated: 18 hours ago
2019: 2-8 overall, missed Class A playoffs

Sports

WVU Holds First-Ever Athlete-Organized March for Change

Updated: 18 hours ago
Several hundred student-athletes attended

Sports

All NCWV High Schools Cleared to Begin Football Seasons

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT
Nine games out of region canceled

Latest News

Sports

WVU’s Stills Remaining Levelheaded Amidst Preseason Hype

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT
Fairmont Senior alum was named Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Sports

WVU Football Aiming to Make QB Decision This Week

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
Doege and Kendall are frontrunners to win starting nod

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Buckhannon-Upshur

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
2019: 1-9 overall, missed Class AAA playoffs

Sports

WVSSAC guidelines in place as schools scrimmage on Friday

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:17 PM EDT
Football season begins next Friday, September 4

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Bridgeport

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT
2019: AA Champions

Sports

Fairmont’s Wilson to get back into the ring Saturday in Vegas

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:38 PM EDT
Six round welterweight fight vs. Elvis Rodriguez