At least one person injured after two trucks collide on I-79

Accident on I-79 Aug. 31.
Accident on I-79 Aug. 31.(Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

UPDATE (AUG. 31 3:20 p.m.):

Marion County Emergency Management officials say I-79 around mile marker 139 northbound has been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY: (AUG. 31, 11:13 a.m.)

5 News has gathered information that I-79 Northbound around mile marker 139 has been shut down for an extended amount of time due to a vehicle accident, Marion County Emergency Management officials say in a Facebook post.

Officials say one lane is open.

They also report after the two-vehicle accident, one person was transported to Ruby Memorial hospital.

Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police responded to the incident.

