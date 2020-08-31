At least one person injured after two trucks collide on I-79
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -
UPDATE (AUG. 31 3:20 p.m.):
Marion County Emergency Management officials say I-79 around mile marker 139 northbound has been reopened.
ORIGINAL STORY: (AUG. 31, 11:13 a.m.)
5 News has gathered information that I-79 Northbound around mile marker 139 has been shut down for an extended amount of time due to a vehicle accident, Marion County Emergency Management officials say in a Facebook post.
Officials say one lane is open.
They also report after the two-vehicle accident, one person was transported to Ruby Memorial hospital.
Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police responded to the incident.
