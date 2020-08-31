Betty Louise Toothman Riley, beloved mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, great grandmother and friend was born February 18, 1929 at Philadelphia Station in Marion County, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by her parents, Claude and Mabel Toothman, her husband Victor Riley, sisters Helen Harris and brother in law Joe Harris, Nellie Furbee, Ruth Dodd and brother in law Lowell Dodd and grandson Timothy Riley. Betty graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1948. She continued her education at Salem College and West Virginia University. She was a member of the Bridgeport United Methodist Church, past member of the Women’s Circle, Garden Club and Bridgeport Honey Bee Square Dance Club where she earned the Night Owl pin. She was an Eastern Star member for 73 years and served on the Rainbow Board. She was a member of the Harrison County CEOS for 43 years, Bridgeport Senior Citizens, and assisted for several years with 4-H, Boy Scouts, Brownie Scouts and Girl Scouts. She traveled to Holland and France with her husband to visit friends and toured much of Europe. Through a friend in France who served as a liaison officer with the French government to General Eisenhower she toured a war room that was used for military planning during War II on a base where her husband served in the US Army Artillery. She toured the room in a schoolhouse in Reims, France where the peace treaty ending the war in Europe was signed. She and her husband also traveled through many Canadian provinces. She is survived by her children V. Alan Riley and wife Karen of Romney WV, Linda Bartlett and husband Roger of Florence SC, Ann Conley and husband Michael of Bridgeport WV and Barbara Riley and special friend Regina Cox of Panama City, FL, her sister Irene Deakins of Marietta GA, brother in law James Furbee and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her grandchildren Erica Hall and husband Roy of Romney WV, Andrea Stolba and husband Ben of Fort Drum, NY, Andy Bartlett and wife Susan of Florence SC, Laura Hsu and husband Michael of Cincinnati OH, Stephanie Pugh and husband Jason of Florence SC, Randy Conley of Philadelphia PA, Scott Conley of Harrisonburg VA and Marie Cheatham and husband Michael of Bridgeport WV. Her great grandchildren are Abby and Kaylie Hall, Timmy, Joey and Emily Stolba, Katie, Megan, Nathan and Daniel Pugh, Henry and Emily Hsu, Jimmy and Zelda Co Friends will be received at the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM. If you are attending the visitation, we will be promoting social distancing and masks will be required. Due to the coronavirus, a private service with just the immediate family will follow at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ben Moses presiding. The interment will follow at the Bridgeport Cemetery. Condolences may be extended to the family at www.fordfuneralhomes.com. The Riley family has entrusted the care and arrangements to the Ford Funeral Home, 215 East Main Street, Bridgeport, WV.

