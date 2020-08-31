Fairmont State University reports two new positive cases of COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University leaders announced that results from the first phase of on-campus testing have returned five positive results.

According to a press release by the university, four of those who have tested positive have recovered with the fifth remaining active.

Students who tested positive were moved off campus. FSU worked with the Marion County Health Department to investigate and contact trace those students.

These positive results came from mass testing Fairmont State introduced this semester. 3,614 tests were administered between August 5th and August 18th. They have received the results of 3,612 tests back.

