Gov. Justice announces testing plan for student-athletes, coaches, band members in orange counties

This map is updated each Saturday night and will determine if schools can open on September 8, 2020, and remain open in the weeks that follow.
This map is updated each Saturday night and will determine if schools can open on September 8, 2020, and remain open in the weeks that follow.(WV DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - In his daily briefing, Gov. Jim Justice addressed the county color map and what it means for school sports, specifically for three ’orange ’counties.

Those include Kanawha, Fayette, and Logan counties.

He said all student athletes, coaches, cheerleaders, and bands in those counties will be tested for COVID-19.

“If the athletes and everybody tests negative, you’ll be allowed to play,” says Gov. Justice. “If one person tests positive, we’re going to have to step back... and then reevaluate everything.”

Monroe county is red this week; the governor said the state can’t make those exceptions for red counties.

