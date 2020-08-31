Advertisement

Health officials report 140 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va. Monday

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday.

That brings the total count to 10,250.

DHHR officials also reported one additional death, bringing the death count to 214. The patients was a 58-year old male from Raleigh County.

“We join with the family in grieving the passing of this gentleman,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been total 435,863 confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with total 10,250 cases and 214 deaths.

DHHR officials said 2,019 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 139 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-nine patients are in ICU, and 23 patients are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

I-79 NB near exit 139 backed up due to vehicle accident

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident.

News

Senator Manchin to hold virtual military academy tours to encourage prospective students

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The tours are aimed at helping West Virginia students become interested in attending military academies.

News

Fairmont State University reports two new positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Fairmont State University leaders announced that results from the first phase of on-campus testing have returned five positive results.

News

Elkins Mayor announces he will not seek reelection

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Mayor Van Broughton, in a social media post Friday, announced he will not be seeking reelection.

Latest News

News

Preston County PSD #1 plant malfunction sends manganese into water system

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
If you are a customer and experience discolored water, PSD staff urge you to call the plant at (304) 864-3832 and they warn not to use your hot water.

News

Boat parade in support of Pres. Trump floats through Charleston

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Hundreds of boats were spotted along the Kanawha River in Charleston Saturday decked out in Pres. Trump re-election gear to support the President’s bid for another four years in the White House.

News

Notices sent to WVa families of babies born exposed to drugs

Updated: 21 hours ago
More than 3,800 notices have been sent to the West Virginia families of babies born exposed to drugs as part of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case.

News

West Virginia surpasses 10,000 total positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
The latest numbers from the DHHR Sunday shows over 10,000 have now contracted COVID-19.

News

House goes up in flames Saturday morning

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT
|
By WDTV News Staff
Main Street in Jane Lew was closed this morning as crews battled a fire at a two-story house.

News

Schools in 4 West Virginia counties can’t play football in season’s first week

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 9:16 PM EDT
|
By Josh Croup
Schools in four West Virginia counties are sidelined for the first week of football season.