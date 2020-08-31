Health officials report 140 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va. Monday

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 140 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State Monday.

That brings the total count to 10,250.

DHHR officials also reported one additional death, bringing the death count to 214. The patients was a 58-year old male from Raleigh County.

“We join with the family in grieving the passing of this gentleman,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

As of 10 a.m., there have been total 435,863 confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with total 10,250 cases and 214 deaths.

DHHR officials said 2,019 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 139 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-nine patients are in ICU, and 23 patients are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.