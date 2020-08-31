Advertisement

I-79 NB near exit 139 backed up due to vehicle accident

(MGN)
(MGN)(WJHG)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 News has gathered information that I-79 Northbound around mile marker 139 has been shut down for an extended amount of time due to a vehicle accident, Marion County Emergency Management officials say in a Facebook post.

Officials say one lane is open.

They also report after the two-vehicle accident, one person was transported to Ruby Memorial hospital.

Multiple agencies, including the West Virginia State Police responded to the incident.

