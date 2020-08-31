Jordan Darensbourg’s Monday Forecast

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re starting our work week and ending August on a rather wet note, with rain likely throughout the morning hours before tapering off to scattered showers as a disturbance slides in from the southwest. We’ll be in the mid-70s today but that is mainly due to rain-cooled air, as we roll right back into those 80s Tuesday with sunnier skies to kick off September.

Another frontal boundary, which, shall we say, that’s moving as slow as molasses will start to influence our storm chances later this week with scattered storms Wednesday and Thursday and low 80s both days.

Then, Autumn makes a prequel with mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday, after a few scattered showers to kick off Friday and upper-70s for highs both days.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.