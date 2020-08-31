Advertisement

Jordan Darensbourg’s Monday Forecast

A wet start to the week before we dry out and fall-like temperatures arrive
We'll start off stormy and a bit breezy before we see scattered showers later this afternoon
We'll start off stormy and a bit breezy before we see scattered showers later this afternoon(wdtv)
By Jordan Darensbourg
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We’re starting our work week and ending August on a rather wet note, with rain likely throughout the morning hours before tapering off to scattered showers as a disturbance slides in from the southwest. We’ll be in the mid-70s today but that is mainly due to rain-cooled air, as we roll right back into those 80s Tuesday with sunnier skies to kick off September.

Another frontal boundary, which, shall we say, that’s moving as slow as molasses will start to influence our storm chances later this week with scattered storms Wednesday and Thursday and low 80s both days.

Then, Autumn makes a prequel with mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday, after a few scattered showers to kick off Friday and upper-70s for highs both days.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Adam Wright
Fall-like weather for Sunday night but rain chances are back by Monday.

Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 5:08 PM EDT
|
By Adam Wright
Showers and storms tonight with a clearing in the weather for Sunday.

Forecast

Weekend Outlook | August 28th, 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:54 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Laura moves through late Friday night and departs out East by mid-morning Saturday. A period of dry but cloudy weather will be around until another wave of moisture moves through late Saturday afternoon associated with a cold front before drying out and becoming cooler for Sunday.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 11 PM Forecast August 28th 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 11:45 PM EDT

Latest News

Forecast

Friday Night Forecast | August 28th 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Storms being produced across the state, strong at times with gusty damaging winds and possible isolated spin-ups. Flooding will remain a top concern with the remnants of Laura moving through overnight Friday into Saturday morning.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell's 6 PM Forecast August 28 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT

Forecast

Jordan Darensbourg’s Friday Forecast

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 8:51 AM EDT
|
By Jordan Darensbourg
Dry weather will continue going into Monday but Storms fire back up Tuesday.

Forecast

Thursday Night Forecast | August 27th 2020

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
|
By Colleen Campbell
Laura is now a Tropical Depression over Arkansas on a journey Northeast. Expected to continue weakening and move into West Virginia as a remnant low by late Friday to early Saturday morning. More storms tomorrow brings the threat of flash flooding once again with excessive rain and gusty damaging winds with severe storms.

Forecast

Colleen Campbell 11 PM Forecast Aug 27

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT

Forecast

Flooding in Webster County Thursday August 27th 2020

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 7:59 PM EDT