Man arrested, girlfriend hospitalized after strangulation

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Andrew Hardman was taken into custody after being charged with strangling a female victim who says is his girlfriend.

According to the criminal complaint, when police arrived to the Ridgeway Ave. apartment, they observed the victim had several injuries to her face and neck. Her eyes, throat, and nose were red and appeared swollen.

She told authorities Hardman was her boyfriend and that he hit and choked her. She was hospitalized for her injuries.

