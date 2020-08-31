Advertisement

Monday Night Forecast | August 31, 2020

A Flood Watch is in place until early Tuesday morning for our Eastern counties.
By Colleen Campbell
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Scattered rain showers from earlier have started to taper off and move Eastward. Light rain and drizzle expected for tonight with the occasional quick rinse left in there. We do have a Flood Watch in play for several of our far Eastern Counties until 2 am Tuesday due to consistent rain. Areas include Pendleton, Randolph, Webster, Pocahontas Counties as well as the Eastern Panhandle and far SE West Virginia. Tomorrow, muggy air will be the main feature leaving us with that humid feel and the occasional rain shower to downpour around. Dry times will be steamy with sun and clouds. We start to see drier weather for our first weekend of September.

Tuesday: Cloudy with filtered sunshine. Occasional scattered rain showers to a downpour but plenty of dry (humid) times between. High: 85

Wednesday: The first of two cold fronts passes through with rain showers to a few t-storms likely in the morning unless that cold front decides to move a little slower. Gusty winds possible inside storms. High: 84

Thursday: Another wave of rain that wants to linger throughout the day; occasional storm mixed in as well. Stubborn clouds. High: 84

Weekend Preview: Friday we will start the process of drying out with high pressure moving in from the North that will provide a drier, and cooler, weekend ahead. Temperatures will be around or slightly below average.

