Nelson Raymond Bates, 46, of Jane Lew left this life on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Wetzel County Hospital in New Martinsville, WV. He was born in Oakland, CA, on January 4, 1974 a son of Lillian Pamela Brown Holt and the late Paul Robert Bates. Forever treasuring their memories of Nelson’s hardworking and charismatic nature are his mother, Lillian Holt of Weston; three children: Catlin Bates and fiancé, Brandon Parks, of Buckhannon, and Ella Ruckman and Dora Bates both of Nutter Fort; five siblings: Damian Bates of Kentucky, Amanda Belt and husband, Scott, of Weston, Gordon Bates and wife, Nina, of Bad Kreuznach, Germany; Paul Bates and wife, Julie, of California, and Melanie Holt of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his father, Paul Robert Bates, Nelson was preceded in death by one brother, Brian Bates; and grandmother, Dorothy Brown. Nelson graduated from Lewis County High School in 1992 and continued his education at Fairmont State University where he received a Bachelor Degree in General Studies. He began working in the oil and gas industry where he spent over 10 years with Baker Hughes, Doss, and finally ET 360. Nelson started out at a desk but his passion for traveling pushed him for change. He found his true place driving water trucks for his company where he could travel and explore everything this world had to offer. Although he enjoyed his job, Nelson loved traveling to other countries especially Germany. He also had a passion for music, which was evident by his large record collection and his ability to play the bass guitar. Above all else, Nelson was a family man. He cherished every moment spent with his children and was always extremely proud of all three of his girls. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, masks are required for all indoor events. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-6 p.m. on Monday, August 31, 2020. Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Tommy Stroop officiating. Following services Nelson’s request for cremation will be honored. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Nelson Raymond Bates. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.