Penn. state police looking for missing woman who may have fled to W.Va.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Penn. (WDTV) - Pennsylvania state police are looking for a missing woman who may have escaped to West Virginia.

Troopers say Katilyn Davis left her Fayette County house last week which borders Monongalia and Preston Counties.

She left a note that said she wanted to run away.

Troopers say it’s possible she took off to West Virginia, but it’s not clear what part of the state.

She’s 5′9,” 209 lbs, has a paw print tattoo on her left wrist, and a nose ring.

