Senator Manchin to hold virtual military academy tours to encourage prospective students
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Joe Manchin’s office announces he will be holding virtual tours of military academies this week.
The tours are aimed at helping West Virginia students become interested in attending military academies.
Senator Manchin will tour five academies throughout the week and talk with current students at each about their experiences. Here is the scheduled events this week:
MONDAY, AUGUST 31st
United States Air Force Academy
When: 6:00 pm
Where: Zoom Meeting
What: The office of Senator Manchin will host a virtual tour and student information session with the United States Air Force Academy.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st
United States Military Academy
When: 6:00 pm
Where: Zoom Meeting
What: The office of Senator Manchin will host a virtual tour and student information session with the United States Military Academy.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd
United States Naval Academy
When: 6:00 pm
Where: Zoom Meeting
What: The office of Senator Manchin will host a virtual tour and student information session with the United States Naval Academy.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd
United States Merchant Marine Academy & United States Coast Guard Academy
When: 6:00 pm
Where: Zoom Meeting
What: The office of Senator Manchin will host a virtual tour and student information session with the United States Merchant Marine Academy and United States Coast Guard Academy.
High School students interested in attending can RSVP by sending an email to common_sense@manchin.senate.gov
