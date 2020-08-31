Senator Manchin to hold virtual military academy tours to encourage prospective students

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senator Joe Manchin’s office announces he will be holding virtual tours of military academies this week.

The tours are aimed at helping West Virginia students become interested in attending military academies.

Senator Manchin will tour five academies throughout the week and talk with current students at each about their experiences. Here is the scheduled events this week:

MONDAY, AUGUST 31st

United States Air Force Academy

When: 6:00 pm

Where: Zoom Meeting

What: The office of Senator Manchin will host a virtual tour and student information session with the United States Air Force Academy.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st

United States Military Academy

When: 6:00 pm

Where: Zoom Meeting

What: The office of Senator Manchin will host a virtual tour and student information session with the United States Military Academy.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2nd

United States Naval Academy

When: 6:00 pm

Where: Zoom Meeting

What: The office of Senator Manchin will host a virtual tour and student information session with the United States Naval Academy.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3rd

United States Merchant Marine Academy & United States Coast Guard Academy

When: 6:00 pm

Where: Zoom Meeting

What: The office of Senator Manchin will host a virtual tour and student information session with the United States Merchant Marine Academy and United States Coast Guard Academy.

High School students interested in attending can RSVP by sending an email to common_sense@manchin.senate.gov

