Woman arrested for child neglect, drug residue found in her home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Katrina Barker was taken into custody Friday for gross neglect that creates a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

According to the criminal complaint, a 2-year-old was spotted playing in someone’s front yard unattended. The resident took the child inside to keep her safe, and found she had a dirty diaper. The resident then called Child Protective Services (CPS).

After an investigation, CPD identified the child’s mother as Barker.

When officials arrived at Barker’s residence, she informed them she believed the child was sleeping.

Authorities also report there were “multiple other individuals inside of the residence,” and drug residue and other paraphernalia were found.

The complaint goes on to read that “the accused had physical signs of drug abuse.” Barker provided a blood sample to UHC which will be sent to the state police for analysis.

