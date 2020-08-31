Advertisement

Woman arrested for child neglect, drug residue found in her home

Katrina Barker
Katrina Barker(State of West Virginia)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Katrina Barker was taken into custody Friday for gross neglect that creates a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

According to the criminal complaint, a 2-year-old was spotted playing in someone’s front yard unattended. The resident took the child inside to keep her safe, and found she had a dirty diaper. The resident then called Child Protective Services (CPS).

After an investigation, CPD identified the child’s mother as Barker.

When officials arrived at Barker’s residence, she informed them she believed the child was sleeping.

Authorities also report there were “multiple other individuals inside of the residence,” and drug residue and other paraphernalia were found.

The complaint goes on to read that “the accused had physical signs of drug abuse.” Barker provided a blood sample to UHC which will be sent to the state police for analysis.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indiana representative proposes bill preventing convicted protesters eligibility for unemployment assistance

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A house bill in Indiana has been proposed that would ban protesters committing crimes like acts of violence, looting or vandalism from federal unemployment assistance

News

Man arrested, girlfriend hospitalized after strangulation

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Andrew Hardman was taken into custody for strangling a female victim who was then hospitalized for her injuries.

News

W.Va. driver’s license expiration dates extended through the end of the year

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The West Virginia DMV announced Monday that any driver’s license with an expiration date of March 1, 2020 or later, will be extended until December 31, 2020.

News

Kanye West sues to get on presidential ballot in West Virginia

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Rapper turned 2020 presidential candidate Kanye West has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia Secretary of State, Mac Warner, after being told his bid to get on the ballot for president in the 2020 General Election came up short on qualified signatures in the Mountain State.

Latest News

News

I-79 NB near exit 139 backed up due to vehicle accident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
One person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident.

News

Health officials report 140 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death in W.Va. Monday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
2,019 cases are active. There are 214 deaths in the state.

News

Senator Manchin to hold virtual military academy tours to encourage prospective students

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
The tours are aimed at helping West Virginia students become interested in attending military academies.

News

Fairmont State University reports two new positive cases of COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Fairmont State University leaders announced that results from the first phase of on-campus testing have returned five positive results.

News

Elkins Mayor announces he will not seek reelection

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
Mayor Van Broughton, in a social media post Friday, announced he will not be seeking reelection.

News

Preston County PSD #1 plant malfunction sends manganese into water system

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
If you are a customer and experience discolored water, PSD staff urge you to call the plant at (304) 864-3832 and they warn not to use your hot water.