W.Va. driver’s license expiration dates extended through the end of the year

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced Monday that any driver’s license or instruction permit as allowed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA), with an expiration date of March 1, 2020 or later, will be extended until December 31, 2020.

This new extension applies to driver’s license and ID card transactions only. Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV online services portal at dmv.wv.gov and renew online or visit a local kiosk.

Vehicle transactions are not included in the extension, and have an expiration date of Sept. 30. They can be taken care of by appointment in the regional offices and by utilizing the secure drop boxes outside of each office.

