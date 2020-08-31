Advertisement

WVU Holds First-Ever Athlete-Organized March for Change

Several hundred student-athletes attended
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:08 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - History was made Sunday night in Morgantown.

WVU hosted its first-ever athlete-organized march for inclusion, equality and change. The event was organized by the WVU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

Several hundred athletes, coaches and staff attended the march including WVU football head coach Neal Brown and women’s soccer head coach Nikki Izzo-Brown.

Participants marched around campus and speeches were given by select student-athletes. Everyone was required to wear a mask and to social distance.

