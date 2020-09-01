5th Quarter Preview: Grafton

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bearcats of Grafton won just a single game in 2019, but head coach Rich Bord is motivated to make sure a season like that does not happen again.

GHS is still young with only 7 position players returning and 8 seniors. With a team primarily made of sophomores and juniors, a lot of young guys will get playing time in 2020, even the rookies.

“As a coach that’s not an ideal situation,” Bord said. “You want to give them a chance to mature and play some JV football and bring them along slowly. its tough when they just get thrust into the middle of the battle but down the road it pays dividends.”

Senior quarterback Blake Moore will be under center. He was set to be QB1 in 2019 but tore his ACL during a summer basketball tournament which forced him to miss the entire football season and half of basketball. He is healthy and adds a veteran presence to the position.

Other starters returning include senior lineman Ian Baker, junior middle linebacker Andrew Irvine MLB, wide receiver and DB Kaden Delaney and senior lineman Tyler Cozart.

Grafton begins its 2020 campaign against East Fairmont on Friday. The Bearcats will play 7 home games this season.

