Advertisement

5th Quarter Preview: Grafton

2019: 1-9 overall
Grafton
Grafton(wdtv)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAFTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bearcats of Grafton won just a single game in 2019, but head coach Rich Bord is motivated to make sure a season like that does not happen again.

GHS is still young with only 7 position players returning and 8 seniors. With a team primarily made of sophomores and juniors, a lot of young guys will get playing time in 2020, even the rookies.

“As a coach that’s not an ideal situation,” Bord said. “You want to give them a chance to mature and play some JV football and bring them along slowly. its tough when they just get thrust into the middle of the battle but down the road it pays dividends.”

Senior quarterback Blake Moore will be under center. He was set to be QB1 in 2019 but tore his ACL during a summer basketball tournament which forced him to miss the entire football season and half of basketball. He is healthy and adds a veteran presence to the position.

Other starters returning include senior lineman Ian Baker, junior middle linebacker Andrew Irvine MLB, wide receiver and DB Kaden Delaney and senior lineman Tyler Cozart.

Grafton begins its 2020 campaign against East Fairmont on Friday. The Bearcats will play 7 home games this season.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WVU vs. Eastern Kentucky set for noon kickoff on September 12

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Game will air on FS1

Sports

Iowa State Permitting 25,000 Fans to Attend Season-Opener

Updated: 21 hours ago
Jack Trice Stadium will be 40 percent full on Sept. 12

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Preston

Updated: 22 hours ago
2019: 4-7 overall, reached Class AAA playoffs first round

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Gilmer County

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
2019: 3-7 overall, missed Class A playoffs

Latest News

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Hundred

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:14 AM EDT
2019: 2-8 overall, missed Class A playoffs

Sports

WVU Holds First-Ever Athlete-Organized March for Change

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:08 AM EDT
Several hundred student-athletes attended

Sports

All NCWV High Schools Cleared to Begin Football Seasons

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT
Nine games out of region canceled

Sports

WVU’s Stills Remaining Levelheaded Amidst Preseason Hype

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:23 AM EDT
Fairmont Senior alum was named Big 12 Preseason Defensive Player of the Year

Sports

WVU Football Aiming to Make QB Decision This Week

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:13 AM EDT
Doege and Kendall are frontrunners to win starting nod

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Buckhannon-Upshur

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:03 AM EDT
2019: 1-9 overall, missed Class AAA playoffs