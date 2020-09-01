7 Monongalia County bars issued citations by the health department for violating COVID-19 guidelines

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Seven bars in Monongalia County were issued citations after Monongalia County Health Department (MCHD) registered sanitarians and other officials visited 17 establishments.

Bars were allowed to reopen Monday, Aug. 31 with guidance from Gov. Jim Justice.

“This team found several common violations among several establishments,” said Dr. Lee B. Smith, MCHD executive director and county health officer.

MCHD issued infractions for lack of socials distancing, patrons not wearing face coverings, overcrowding, and patrons drinking alcohol without ordering or consuming food.

“Some citations were issued and we had the opportunity to go over guidance with these business owners so they could run their establishments more safely,” added Dr. Smith.

A registered sanitarian will follow up with the violating establishments in ten days to ensure the issues have been taken care of.

