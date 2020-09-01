Advertisement

Bar owners look for guidance on reopening

Bars now closed until August 13 in Monongalia County.
Bars now closed until August 13 in Monongalia County.(WDTV)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) -

Local bar owners still uneasy after being closed for months.

Owner of big times and code nightclub in Morgantown, Zachary Traugh said, he hasn’t been able to take care of all his employees.

“We have not been able to keep people employed, and it’s been very tough on everyone that works for me,” adds Traugh.

He said his businesses have been closed since the beginning of June, and he’s had to go on conservation mode to pay his bills.

“We turned our night club into a kitchen and fired up a pizza kitchen to do what we could to survive,” he continued.

He said local bar owners hired an attorney to help them navigate the closure.

The bar owners wanted the governor to provide financial assistance for them and their employees.

He added they were willing to do anything to stay open.

“We’re looking for guidance and rules to follow so that we can follow them and come up with a plan so we can stay opened,” he said.

Traugh had not received any official word regarding regulations.

We reached out to city officials regarding the bar re-openings and received no response.

