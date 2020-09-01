Advertisement

Body found in rubble of Jane Lew fire

Main Street in Jane Lew was closed this morning as crews battled a fire at a two-story house.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) -

UPDATE (SEPT. 1 10:36 a.m)

A body has been discovered in the rubble of a structure fire which occurred Saturday, according to officials from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department (LCSD).

Jane Lew firefighters originally said no one was injured.

The fire was deemed suspicious by the Jane Lew Fire Department. This triggered an investigation with the West Virginia State Fire Marshall and the LCSD.

Into the investigation, officials discovered a body which has not been identified.

The fire was on Main Street in an abandoned residence.

The investigation is ongoing and is being investigated by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Fire Marshall, and the Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE (AUG. 29 10:30 a.m.)

Main Street in Jane Lew was closed this morning as crews battled a fire at a two-story house.

It happened at around 6:15 a.m., according to Jane Lew firefighters.

They said nobody was hurt.

Jackson’s Mill, Lost Creek, West Milford and Weston Fire Departments also responded along with Lewis County EMS and the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.

