Candlelight vigil held for Overdose Awareness Day

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today was International Overdose Awareness Day. Many people gathered to remember loved ones in the area who lost their lives to the disease of addiction.

While everyone is dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, many are also facing another battle: drug addiction. Tonight’s Overdose Awareness Day vigil included a number of speakers who shared personal loss of family members to an overdose.

The vigil commemorated the lives lost to overdoses and brought awareness to the disease of addiction in the state -- and across the country. It was held at the First United Methodist Church from 6-8 p.m. Monday.

Since March, which is when the virus was at its peak, overdoses have stolen the lives of 14 people the Clarksburg Mission knew. The Clarksburg Mission is a transitional housing provider that helps with addiction recovery and was part of the Overdose Awareness Day event. Coordinator Desi Underwood said drug overdose is an epidemic within a pandemic.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest data, West Virginia leads the nation in overall overdose deaths.

A number of speakers at the vigil told stories of personal loss of family members due to an overdose. In addition to the stories, information on addiction prevention from Narcotics Anonymous (NA), Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), drug counselors, health access and sober living housing were also available.Pictures of loved ones who have died from the disease of addiction were added to a memorial wall, where a candlelight vigil and the singing of “Amazing Grace” followed.

