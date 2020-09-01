Advertisement

Community comes to the aid of family dealing with devastating loss.

Picture provided by family.
Picture provided by family.(Family)
By Veronica Ogbe
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) -The Coleman family expressed deep gratitude and appreciation for the Morgantown community stepping in to help after a tragic car accident takes the life of their loved one.

Going above and beyond is how Carrie Coleman describes her friends and the community for their help providing support her family needs. Countless donations have made quite the impact on the Coleman’s as they grieve the loss of their father in the car accident and pray for a full recovery of their mother.

“It’s just a heartfelt thing every time we talk about it,” said Rhyann Yaskoweak, the Coleman’s oldest of five children. The 24-year-old said everybody gets emotional each time they think about the kindness and compassion for their family during this difficult time. “It’s truly amazing that people can come together, people I don’t even know.”

Two weeks ago, Rhyann’s parents, Carrie and Richard Coleman, were involved in a tragic car accident. The crash killed her 41-year-old father and left Rhyann’s mother hospitalized.

“Losing Ritchie ... that’s put an impact on everyone I can think of. It’s the hardest for the kids and I can only imagine how my mom feels,” Rhyann continued. Her youngest sibling is only two years old.

Without Ritchie, the family anxiously awaits their mom’s full recovery. Rhyann said the incident has brought a whole new perspective to their family.

“My mom’s done a lot and I didn’t notice until now. She’s done a handful and then some, honestly, and I couldn’t be more grateful for any of it -- all of it.”

Gratitude and overwhelming thankfulness for her mother, the community support, and brighter days to come.

“God works his ways and it’s showing. Keep praying and hope for the best,” Rhyann said. “Thanks for everything, truly. Thank you.”

If you would like to support the Coleman family, there is a GoFundMe page set up for donations and several events planned. So far, more than $10,000 has been raised for the Coleman family.

