Eric Brandon Fawcett Eric Brandon Fawcett, 47, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 16, 1973, in Fairmont, a son of Charles David Fawcett and Elizabeth Moran, of Fairmont. Eric graduated from Grafton High School. He enjoyed the outdoors, photographing nature, kayaking with his friends, and playing online video games with his friends. He was loved so much by his family and all of his friends. He touched the lives of people without knowing the impression he made. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Jeff Fawcett and his partner Ellen, of New Cumberland, and Alex Fawcett, of Connecticut, and stepmother, Deb Fawcett, of Fairmont, as well as many aunts, cousins, and his nieces and nephew, Antonia, Ava, and Ian. He was preceded in death by grandparents: James and Delores Fawcett, and Eugene and Rosalie Chase. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, September 03, 2020, from 12 p.m. until the service at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Cheryl White officiating. In keeping with the family’s wishes, cremation will be held after the service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

