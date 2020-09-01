Advertisement

Eric Brandon Fawcett

Eric Brandon Fawcett, 47, of Fairmont, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 16, 1973, in Fairmont, a son of Charles David Fawcett and Elizabeth Moran, of Fairmont. Eric graduated from Grafton High School. He enjoyed the outdoors, photographing nature, kayaking with his friends, and playing online video games with his friends. He was loved so much by his family and all of his friends. He touched the lives of people without knowing the impression he made. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two brothers, Jeff Fawcett and his partner Ellen, of New Cumberland, and Alex Fawcett, of Connecticut, and stepmother, Deb Fawcett, of Fairmont, as well as many aunts, cousins, and his nieces and nephew, Antonia, Ava, and Ian. He was preceded in death by grandparents: James and Delores Fawcett, and Eugene and Rosalie Chase. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Thursday, September 03, 2020, from 12 p.m. until the service at 6:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor Cheryl White officiating. In keeping with the family’s wishes, cremation will be held after the service. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
Eric Brandon Fawcett
Eric Brandon Fawcett(Eric Brandon Fawcett)
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Betty Louise Toothman Riley

Updated: 16 hours ago
Betty Louise Toothman Riley

Funerals

Nelson Raymond Bates

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT
Nelson Raymond Bates

Funerals

Albert C. McQuain

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT
Albert C. McQuain

Funerals

Melissa Stout Dodd

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT
Melissa Stout Dodd

Latest News

Funerals

Doil (Doyle) Edward Fincham

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT
Doil (Doyle) Edward Fincham

Funerals

Ralph Edwin Hurst

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT
Ralph Edwin Hurst

Funerals

Russell David Davis

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT
Russell David Davis

Funerals

James Allen Smith

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT
James Allen Smith

News

Women from Harrison County come together to honor passage of 19th amendment

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT
|
By Jasmin Adous
In our own backyard, The Progressive Women’s Association of Harrison County came together to celebrate the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote.

Funerals

Dora Kathryn (Vincent) Linn Criss

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:21 PM EDT
Dora Kathryn (Vincent) Linn Criss