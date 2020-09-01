Advertisement

Fatal accident on Rt. 50, 2 vehicles roll off road

An accident on Rt. 50 left one person dead.
An accident on Rt. 50 left one person dead.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2020 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - One person has died after a two vehicle accident, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office told 5 News’ Joe Buchanan.

Officials tell 5 News at 1:36 p.m. two vehicles rolled off of Rt. 50 on the Wolf Summit exit eastbound lane. One was a car, and the other was a pickup truck, each with one driver.

The other individual is OK, officials say as no other injuries have been reported.

Several agencies, including the West Virginia Medical Examiner are the scene.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

