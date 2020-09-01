Health officials report 257 new cases of COVID-19 in W.Va., second highest number reported in one day

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported 257 new COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State Tuesday.

This is second highest amount of cases reported in one day.

It brings the total count to 10,507.

The highest number of cases reported in a single day was 262 on July 22.

DHHR officials also reported eight additional COVID-19 related deaths in the state Tuesday bringing the death count to 222.

The patients were a 72-year old female from Monroe County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year old female from Logan County, a 62-year old female from Logan County, an 82-year old male from Logan County, a 41-year old female from Mingo County, and a 91-year female from Kanawha County

“This is another difficult day for West Virginia as the death toll continues to rise,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our heart goes out to these West Virginians and their families. Please continue taking every precaution we can to slow the spread of this disease.”

DHHR officials said 2,122 cases are currently active.

According to data from DHHR, 141 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-nine patients are in ICU, and 25 patients are on ventilators.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (804), Boone (143), Braxton (9), Brooke (94), Cabell (544), Calhoun (10), Clay (27), Doddridge (6), Fayette (360), Gilmer (19), Grant (141), Greenbrier (104), Hampshire (92), Hancock (121), Hardy (75), Harrison (269), Jackson (205), Jefferson (360), Kanawha (1,491), Lewis (32), Lincoln (119), Logan (493), Marion (219), Marshall (133), Mason (105), McDowell (70), Mercer (311), Mineral (147), Mingo (249), Monongalia (1,170), Monroe (124), Morgan (37), Nicholas (52), Ohio (291), Pendleton (45), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (45), Preston (140), Putnam (286), Raleigh (366), Randolph (226), Ritchie (5), Roane (33), Summers (20), Taylor (106), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (253), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (8), Wood (310), Wyoming (68).

