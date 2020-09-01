Iowa State Permitting 25,000 Fans to Attend Season-Opener

AMES, Iowa (WDTV) - The Iowa State athletic department has announced that 25,000 fans will be permitted to attend the Cyclones’ season-opener against Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 12 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Only those who purchased season tickets will be allowed to go to the game. In total, approximately 40 percent of the stadium will be full.

No fans are allowed to attend WVU’s home opener on Sept. 12 against Eastern Kentucky.

