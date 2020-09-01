Advertisement

Iowa State Permitting 25,000 Fans to Attend Season-Opener

Jack Trice Stadium will be 40 percent full on Sept. 12
Published: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMES, Iowa (WDTV) - The Iowa State athletic department has announced that 25,000 fans will be permitted to attend the Cyclones’ season-opener against Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 12 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Only those who purchased season tickets will be allowed to go to the game. In total, approximately 40 percent of the stadium will be full.

No fans are allowed to attend WVU’s home opener on Sept. 12 against Eastern Kentucky.

