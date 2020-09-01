Karole Lynne Conrad Queen, 72, of Morgantown passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on March 10, 1948 a daughter of the late Russell and Alma Marie Reed Conrad. She is survived by her husband, Randall Queen, whom she married on June 26, 1976. Also surviving are two daughters, Valare Marie Queen Miller and her husband Dale of Morgantown, and Amie Nicole Queen of Morgantown; four grandchildren, Dylan Scott Miller, Kendyll Elise Miller, Ava Nicole Queen and Kolby Allen Stahl; one great grandchild due December 19th, Weston Allen Kalbaugh; four sisters, Winifred Holland of Clarksburg, Kay Morris and her husband Paul of Clarksburg, Miriam Bland of Clarksburg and Adrainne Walls of Bridgeport; two brothers, Russell Conrad and his husband Jim King of Romney, and Mark Conrad and his wife Janet of Nutter Fort; one brother-in-law, Jim Queen and his wife Gale of Louisianna; and one sister-in-law, Karen Carvelli and her husband Jim of Stonewood. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Richard Conrad; one sister, Lee Heatherly; and three brothers-in-law, Michael Heatherly, Jack Holland and Frank Bland. Mrs. Queen was a retired federal employee with 32 years of service. Before retiring, she worked at CDC NiOSH. She was a member of the St. Marks Lutheran church in Clarksburg and also the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Morgantown. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 202 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Thursday from 11:00 am to 1:00pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Reverend Katrina Holland officiating. Interment will be in the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Masks are recommended. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Foundation, 2451 Crystal Drive, Ste 900, Arlington, VA 22202, or to your local Food Pantry. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

