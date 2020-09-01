Ohio 10-year-old raises $300,000 for police dogs

(WVLT/CNN) - An Ohio 10-year-old discovered that police dogs don’t automatically get issued bullet-proof vests, so he decided to raise money to help them out.

Leah Tornabene, the mother of 10-year-old Brady, said the family was watching a show together when Brady noticed the K-9 wasn’t outfitted like his handler. “We were watching the show together and I didn’t even notice that the dog wasn’t wearing a vest,” Leah Tornabene, Brady’s mom, told CNN.

After noticing, Brady launched “Brady’s K9 Fund,” non-profit that raises money to supply bullet proof vests to police and military dogs. He created a GoFundMe page, which allowed him to buy four vests at first, but his mission has grown. CNN reports that he’s raised more than $315,000 so far and has supplied vests for more than 257 dogs in 23 states and Canada.

CNN reported that Brady has also supplied vests for military dogs in Afghanistan.

Brady said that all are special, but one remains his favorite dog. “K-9 Benny because his handler was so thankful he started crying” Brady said.

You can check out Brady’s mission at his website here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.