Opal V. Anderson McMillion Chapman, 98 years, 7 months, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Braxton Health Care Center. She was born February 02, 1922 in Removal to the late Earl and Rebecca Cogar Anderson, the youngest of eleven children, and the last surviving, and was a lifelong resident of Webster County. Opal was a member of Word of Life Fellowship Church. She was very active in her church, singing and playing the guitar. She also sang at numerous funerals throughout the county. She enjoyed writing short stories and loved spending time with her family, especially spoiling her grandchildren. She is survived by her son Dwight McMillion (Sharon) of South Pointe, OH; daughters Sheila McCourt (Arnold Doyle) of Wellington, OH and Betty McMillion (John) of Craigsville; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; step-daughters Rose Mary Chapman and Marlene Szuch, both of Seville, OH; and many other extended family and friends who will mourn her passing. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband of 30 years, Maynard McMillion; second husband of 31 years, Denzil Chapman; seven brothers; and three sisters. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the Staff of Braxton Health Care Center for the care that was shown to Opal. A very special thank you to Jeannie Stout and Linda Morrison; their care and concern allowed Opal and Denzil to stay independently in their home for an extended time. Friends may join the family for Celebration of Life Services on Saturday, September 05, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Eddie Bender officiating. Interment will follow in Alexander Anderson Cemetery, Hacker Valley. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the McMillion/Chapman family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the state of WV, including wearing of facial coverings.

