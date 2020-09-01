Tuesday Night Forecast | September 1st, 2020

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome to September! Today is the first day of Meteorological Autumn but unfortunately, the humidity will not be mixing out in the near future. A few scattered showers across our Eastern regions have been spotted today. An occasional t-storm may pop-up this evening but doesn’t pose much of a threat besides flooding if we had any excessive rain like the Southern portion of the State experienced Monday night. An approaching frontal boundary will be stuck in place the next few days thanks to an area of high pressure to our Southeast. This means a few downpours will be likely across our mid-week afternoons and evenings. As always, when we have soaking rain in the forecast - keep localized flooding as a possibility.

Wednesday: A stubborn frontal boundary will set up camp providing scattered showers and t-storms especially during peak heating hours. Since moisture content is high with air pumping in from the Southwest, localized downpours will be likely. High: 84

Thursday: Our frontal boundary stays put so it will be another day of on and off rain. Since cooler air will start to be forced into our region from a drier air mass across the West, some gusty winds may be possible inside storm cells. Rain should lighten up as we move towards Friday morning. High: 84

Weekend Preview: Friday we will begin drying out with a few showers and a nice breeze leftover as cooler, drier air pushes in from the NNW. This air mass will set us up for one gorgeous weekend ahead so if you are looking for a few dry - and comfortable - days to get outdoor work done, this weekend looks to suit those plans well. Temperatures will be around or slightly below average.