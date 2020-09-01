WVU vs. Eastern Kentucky set for noon kickoff on September 12

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia football will kickoff its 2020 campaign against Eastern Kentucky at noon on Saturday, September 12 at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The game will air on FS1.

Game times and TV schedules were released for all of the Big 12 openers today.

Only family members of players and coaches will be allowed to attend the game per WVU’s policy because of COVID-19. The Mountaineers will open Big 12 play at Oklahoma State on September 26 and then return to Morgantown to host Baylor on October 3.

