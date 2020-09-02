5th Quarter Preview: Clay-Battelle

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle has built a consistent, winning program in Blacksville. But, 26-year head coach Ryan Wilson and his Cee-Bees have becoming elite on their minds entering 2020.

Last year, Clay-Battelle went 6-4 overall, missing the Class A playoffs for the fifth season in a row. The Cee-Bees, however, haven’t had a losing season in nine years.

Four of five starters return on the offensive line, forming a strong foundation for the team’s offense. Clay-Battelle’s two-quarterback system though will look different as 6-foot-3 senior Cooper Watson and speedy sophomore Carson Shriver fill the roles of the departed Levi Carrico and Seth Casino.

Junior Noah Sollars has also stood out in fall camp at wide receiver. With an expected roster size in the low 30s loaded with sophomores and juniors, Clay-Battelle is ready to turn the tides.

