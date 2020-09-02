Advertisement

5th Quarter Preview: Clay-Battelle

2019: 6-4 overall, missed Class A playoffs
Clay-Battelle
Clay-Battelle(wdtv)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle has built a consistent, winning program in Blacksville. But, 26-year head coach Ryan Wilson and his Cee-Bees have becoming elite on their minds entering 2020.

Last year, Clay-Battelle went 6-4 overall, missing the Class A playoffs for the fifth season in a row. The Cee-Bees, however, haven’t had a losing season in nine years.

Four of five starters return on the offensive line, forming a strong foundation for the team’s offense. Clay-Battelle’s two-quarterback system though will look different as 6-foot-3 senior Cooper Watson and speedy sophomore Carson Shriver fill the roles of the departed Levi Carrico and Seth Casino.

Junior Noah Sollars has also stood out in fall camp at wide receiver. With an expected roster size in the low 30s loaded with sophomores and juniors, Clay-Battelle is ready to turn the tides.

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Webster County

Updated: 13 hours ago
2019: 4-6 overall

Sports

Former WV Black Bear Ke’Bryan Hayes promoted to Pirates

Updated: 13 hours ago
Drafted 32nd overall in the 2015 MLB draft

Sports

WVU vs. Eastern Kentucky set for noon kickoff on September 12

Updated: 19 hours ago
Game will air on FS1

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Grafton

Updated: 19 hours ago
2019: 1-9 overall

Latest News

Sports

Iowa State Permitting 25,000 Fans to Attend Season-Opener

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT
Jack Trice Stadium will be 40 percent full on Sept. 12

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Preston

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT
2019: 4-7 overall, reached Class AAA playoffs first round

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Gilmer County

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT
2019: 3-7 overall, missed Class A playoffs

Sports

5th Quarter Preview: Hundred

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:14 AM EDT
2019: 2-8 overall, missed Class A playoffs

Sports

WVU Holds First-Ever Athlete-Organized March for Change

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 2:08 AM EDT
Several hundred student-athletes attended

Sports

All NCWV High Schools Cleared to Begin Football Seasons

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 12:32 AM EDT
Nine games out of region canceled