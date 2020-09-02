Advertisement

5th Quarter Preview: Trinity

2019: 2-8 overall, missed Class A playoffs
Trinity football
Trinity football(wdtv)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Trinity football made its return to the gridiron for the first time since 2013 last year. After going 2-8 and getting their feet wet, the Warriors are ready to take the next steps as a young program.

Head coach Christopher Simpson takes over at the helm after serving as offensive coordinator under Marcus Law last season. Simpson has already helped roster numbers improve as 21 players are expected to take the field for the Warriors, which is five more than last year.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Boczek returns after gaining valuable experience as a freshman. He has capable playmakers around him in do-it-all skillsters sophomore Levi Teets and senior Calvin Blunt, who can each line up at running back or wide receiver.

With four seniors returning, Trinity is building for this year and the future. The Warriors open the 2020 season on Thursday hosting Wirt County at 7 p.m.

