5th Quarter Preview: Webster County

Webster Springs, W.Va (WDTV) - Webster County football went 4-6 in 2019 and missed the playoffs in head coach Rodney Tenney’s second season.

Tenney is back for year three and will roll out a roster of youth. There are only 5 seniors on this year’s squad and 7 returning position players.

The Highlanders will look to replace the two leading rushers in their single wing offense from a year ago in Dawson Tharp and Reece Nutter. Junior Isaiah Mathes is being called on to carry the load and his classmate Ashton Adkins will transition into the quarterback role.

Webster County begins its 2020 season at Gilmer County this Friday.

HI from the HIGHLANDERS 👋

Webster County is readying for its Week 1 matchup against Gilmer County after a 4-6 2019. pic.twitter.com/WDMj6J1SlZ — Carly Nevis (@5NewsNevis) August 31, 2020

