Carolyn Sue Robinson Ballard, 74, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 due to an automobile accident. She was born on November 24, 1945, a daughter of the late Thomas and Sara Montgomery Robinson. She was married to James Ballard on September 10, 1971, who preceded her in death on January 21, 2013. Surviving are one son, Roy Neal Gorbey and his wife Sheila of Summit Part; two granddaughters, Jeannetta and Natasha Gorbey; one brother, Mark Robinson of Victoria, TX; several nieces and nephews; her dog Teddy; and her cats Jefferson and Kitty. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Lefevre; and one brother, Tommy Robinson. Mrs. Ballard was a personal caregiver and a volunteer at Crestview Nursing Home where she played piano for the residents. She was an avid music and animal lover and a member of the United Evangelistic Mission Church in West Milford. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday September 5, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm where funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with Pastor Chad Metz officiating. Mrs. Ballard will be cremated following the service with a graveside service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.