Advertisement

Carolyn Sue Robinson Ballard

WDTV Placeholder
WDTV Placeholder(WDTV Placeholder)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Carolyn Sue Robinson Ballard, 74, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 due to an automobile accident. She was born on November 24, 1945, a daughter of the late Thomas and Sara Montgomery Robinson. She was married to James Ballard on September 10, 1971, who preceded her in death on January 21, 2013. Surviving are one son, Roy Neal Gorbey and his wife Sheila of Summit Part; two granddaughters, Jeannetta and Natasha Gorbey; one brother, Mark Robinson of Victoria, TX; several nieces and nephews; her dog Teddy; and her cats Jefferson and Kitty. She was also preceded in death by one sister, Virginia Lefevre; and one brother, Tommy Robinson. Mrs. Ballard was a personal caregiver and a volunteer at Crestview Nursing Home where she played piano for the residents.  She was an avid music and animal lover and a member of the United Evangelistic Mission Church in West Milford. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday September 5, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm where funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm with Pastor Chad Metz officiating.  Mrs. Ballard will be cremated following the service with a graveside service at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Copyright 2020 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Funerals

Karole Lynne Conrad Queen

Updated: 21 hours ago
Karole Lynne Conrad Queen

Funerals

Opal V. Anderson McMillion Chapman

Updated: 22 hours ago
Opal V. Anderson McMillion Chapman

Funerals

Eric Brandon Fawcett

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT
Eric Brandon Fawcett

Funerals

Betty Louise Toothman Riley

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 5:59 PM EDT
Betty Louise Toothman Riley

Latest News

Funerals

Nelson Raymond Bates

Updated: Aug. 31, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT
Nelson Raymond Bates

Funerals

Albert C. McQuain

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT
Albert C. McQuain

Funerals

Melissa Stout Dodd

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 9:08 AM EDT
Melissa Stout Dodd

Funerals

Doil (Doyle) Edward Fincham

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 7:44 PM EDT
Doil (Doyle) Edward Fincham

Funerals

Ralph Edwin Hurst

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 12:43 PM EDT
Ralph Edwin Hurst

Funerals

Russell David Davis

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT
Russell David Davis