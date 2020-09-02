CLSOED AGAIN: Gov. Justice shuts down Monongalia County bars
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice will shut down Monongalia County bars indefinitely starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
He made the announcement in his Wednesday press briefing.
Bars were just permitted to reopen Aug. 31.
“We’re going the wrong way,” Justice said. “It’s tragic beyond belief.”
5 News is gathering more information on this story
