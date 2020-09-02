Advertisement

CLSOED AGAIN: Gov. Justice shuts down Monongalia County bars

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice gives update on COVID-19
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice gives update on COVID-19(WSAZ, Governor Jim Justice Youtube)
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice will shut down Monongalia County bars indefinitely starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

He made the announcement in his Wednesday press briefing.

Bars were just permitted to reopen Aug. 31.

“We’re going the wrong way,” Justice said. “It’s tragic beyond belief.”

