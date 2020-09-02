Advertisement

Contractor to replant flowers in downtown Elkins at no cost

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to a press release by the City of Elkins Wednesday, the flowers that line the streets of downtown Elkins will be replanted next week.

The flowers died earlier this summer because of a fungal infection. Tammy Dolly, the contractor that manages the display says she will replant the affected baskets at no cost.

“Earlier in the season, the plants in the downtown hanging baskets were doing really well, but the rainy weather we’ve been having recently seems to have led to a fungal outbreak among most of the baskets,” said Dolly. “In response, we treated the affected baskets with a copper fungicide around August 12. We began to gain a little ground before the last run of rain, but that just sent them over the edge.”

Dolly will remove the dead flowers and compost them. She made the offer during the City Council’s Municipal Properties Committee on August 19th.

“I take great pride in the flowers and look forward to caring for them each year, and I’m sincerely sorry this year’s display turned out this way,” said Dolly. “We’ve never had anything like this happen to any of our flowers anywhere, and I’m not sure what we could have done differently. We’re just happy to have a plan in place to move forward, and we will keep watering as long as we can this fall to keep the mums looking nice.”

