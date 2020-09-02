Advertisement

COVID-19: DHHR reports 8 new deaths, 2 in Taylor Co., 1 in Harrison Co.

Coronavirus WV
Coronavirus WV(Associated Press)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources officials reported eight new COVID-19 related deaths in the Mountain State Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 230.

Two of the patients were an 83-year old and 84-year old woman from Taylor County. One was a 73-year old woman from Harrison County.

The other patients were an 88-year old female from Kanawha County, a 72-year old male from Ohio County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 67-year old female from Nicholas County, and an 88-year old male from Jackson County.

“We regret to report more deaths of our fellow West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Each life lost to this disease is heartbreaking. We send our sympathies to these families.”

DHHR officials also reported 135 new COVID-19 cases in the state Wednesday bringing the total count to 10,642.

2,146 of these cases are active.

According to data from DHHR, 146 patients are currently hospitalized. Forty-eight patients are in ICU, and 27 patients are on ventilators.

