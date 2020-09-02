Advertisement

Crews respond to fire in Morgantown

The structure fire was reported at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to a structure fire on Park Street Wednesday morning.
Crews responded to a structure fire on Park Street Wednesday morning.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Park Street in Morgantown.

Officials with the Monongalia County 911 Center say the fire was reported at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday morning.

There are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

The scene has been cleared. Stick with 5 News for more updates.

