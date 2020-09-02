Crews respond to fire in Morgantown
The structure fire was reported at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday morning.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Park Street in Morgantown.
Officials with the Monongalia County 911 Center say the fire was reported at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday morning.
There are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
The scene has been cleared.
