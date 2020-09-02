Former WV Black Bear Ke’Bryan Hayes promoted to Pirates

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WDTV) - Former West Virginia Black Bear Ke’Bryan Hayes is on to the big leagues.

Hayes was called up to the Pittsburgh Pirates today and started at third base for Bucos. He is the second ranked prospect in the organization.

Hayes went 2-for-5 with 2 RBI, which included his first major league hit, followed by his first major league home run which tied the game at 6 in the eighth inning.

OFFICIAL: INF Ke'Bryan Hayes has been recalled from our alternate training site in Altoona. pic.twitter.com/Auqhvq4ykg — Pirates (@Pirates) September 1, 2020

He was drafted 32nd overall by the Pirates in the 2015 MLB draft and played his first major league season split between the GCL Pirates and the Black Bears. Ke’Bryan also made a three game rehab assignment at Mon County Ballpark in 2019.

Big day for a #WVBlackBears Champion!!!



CONGRATS Ke'Bryan Hayes on your first big league promotion to the @Pirates! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JDq4Sm3DDN — WV Black Bears (@WVBlackBears) September 1, 2020

