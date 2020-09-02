Health Official reminds students to get their immunizations ahead of the school season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

Health officials say the COVID-19 pandemic has caused some children not to get their routine shots. With school beginning as early as next week, experts say those vaccines may be more important now than ever. And don’t forget, they’re required.

West Virginia has the strongest immunization laws in the country. Someone can only get an exemption for medical reasons.

“If your child has had a reaction or if they’re immunocompromised. Maybe they’re on chemo treatment for cancer. We do have a handful of students, less than 1 percent, that have an exemption from the state,” Jody Sperry said, head nurse for Harrison County. “It’s a pretty rigorous process. The state does not accept religious or ethical exemptions.”

Even though it’s a pandemic year, it’s still imperative for students to get their required immunizations. “That would include the 7th and the 12th grade requirements: meningitis and a Tdap,” said Sperry.

Those are typical reminders sent out in the spring. With school being out since March due to the pandemic, nurses lost that time to remind parents.

Don’t think virtual learners are exempt, should that become a reality in the district.

“We’ve already gotten phone calls about that: ‘do my 7th graders need vaccines?’ Yes, they do in 7th grade, even if you’re doing virtual learning because they could come to our schools and sports. They could be on soccer or could still be cheerleading even as a virtual student,” explained Sperry.The pandemic has allowed for a grace period. Call your regular doctor, schedule an appointment with the health department, or meet with a school-based health center to get your child their required vaccines.

