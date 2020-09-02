Mary Pauline (Lovely) Messer died peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020, in Shady Spring, WV at the age of 79. Pauline was born in Parcoal, WV on October 2, 1940 to George and Naomi (Hamilton) Lovely. Pauline was a life-long resident of Webster County, WV. She worked for 30 years as a cook for Webster County Schools. After retiring, she spent her life devoted to her family. She enjoyed flower gardening and cooking. Pauline showered her friends and family with her affection by cooking large, delicious meals. Spending time with her family and the many friends she’d made over the years truly brought her great joy. She was known for her compassion and kindness as a wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She’s survived by her daughters Sue Lendrum of Howell, MI; Gary (Diane) Messer of Curtin WV; Bernadine (David) Plymale of Cowen, WV; and Mary (Tim) Tharp of Shady Spring, WV. She is survived by five grandchildren—Amy (John) Kinsey of Michigan; Jamae (Royal) Hackenberg of Michigan; Katina (Shane) Westfall of Buckhannon, WV; Kristin (Alec) Anderson of Craigsville, WV; and Jessica (Phillip) Cogar of Pinch, WV. Pauline leaves behind 12 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by three siblings: Irene Williams of Ohio, Lloyd Lovely of Wardenville, WV, and Nancy Bruffy of Beverly, WV; several nieces and nephews; and other extended family and friends who will mourn her passing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bill; grandson Josh Given; brother Paul Joseph Lovely; sisters Georgia Metz and Lorrene Fisher; and son-in-law Jim Lendrum. Friends may come for a time of visitation on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Funeral Process will dismiss at 12:30 PM to Union Cemetery where Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Pauline’s life. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Messer family. Due to the COVID-19 Virus, all who attend the services please practice the social distancing guidelines set forth by the CDC and the State of WV, including wearing of facial coverings.BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

