Over $1.6 million granted for STEM education in W.Va.

(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2020 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The National Science Foundation is granting over $1,649,775 to West Virginia for programs to increase stem education.

The money will help public schools and the WVU Institute of Technology. Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced the funding Wednesday.

Sen. Manchin said STEM education will create more jobs and strengthen the work force in West Virginia.

“This funding will support undergraduate students in STEM fields by providing scholarships for those interested in Electrical and Computer Engineering or Computer Science and Information Systems, and will increase awareness in public schools about Computer Science,” said Manchin.

Sen. Capito said it’s important that leaders work together to promote STEM education to our state’s youth.

“That’s also why I’ve encouraged young girls through my Girls Rise Up program to pursue STEM. Funding for projects like this create a strong force within our education system and set our young people on a trajectory for success,” said Capito.

